Harper Woods man, 19, charged after fatally shooting mother, her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old from Harper Woods has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his mother and her boyfriend, according to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety.

Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 2, in the 19000 block of Woodside.

Police say Burgen Jr., allegedly shot and killed his mother, and his mother's boyfriend.

He was arraigned in 32A District Court and given a $1 million cash bond.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 21.

"The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety would like to thank their mutual aid partners in the Grosse Pointes as well as the East Wayne Special Response Team for their assistance," Harper Woods police said in a press release. " We continue to extend our sympathy to the families grieving from these tragic losses."