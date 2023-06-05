Harper Woods High School student arrested for bringing handgun to school

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old Harper Woods High School student was arrested for bringing a handgun to school last week.

According to Harper Woods police, on Wednesday, May 31, a staff member at Harper Woods High School found a student who was concealing a handgun in their backpack. When the staff member found the gun, the student fled on foot with the handgun out of the school and the property.

Harper Woods detectives arrested the student within hours of the incident at his home in Detroit and located evidence associated with the incident.

The male student was placed in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with felony carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor possessing a weapon in weapon-free schools.