Harper Woods High School student arrested after bringing gun to school

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Harper Woods High School student was taken into custody Thursday after bringing a gun to school, police said.

According to the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the high school at about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, after trying to bring a gun into the school's main entrance.

When they arrived, they arrested the juvenile male and recovered a gun.

The student was later taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police say they are unaware of any threats made to a student or member of the staff before the incident.

The school's security staff discovered the gun during the daily screening process.