Hamtramck teen in critical condition after crash on I-96

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old from Hamtramck is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on I-96 in Detroit on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:35 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, on eastbound I-96 near Livernois in Detroit. The freeway was closed for a few hours while authorities investigated.

State police say they were dispatched to the crash and discovered that a 19-year-old male from Hamtramck had been driving at excessive speeds, lost control and struck two other vehicles.

The vehicle then went up the embankment and the 19-year-old was ejected. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

"This is just another example of poor driving decisions we are seeing in Metro Detroit," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "While we are extremely lucky that no one died in this crash, the injuries this young man received will affect him the rest of his life."