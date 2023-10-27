Hamtramck teacher arraigned for possession of cannabis on school property

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 27, 2023

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teacher at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Hamtramck is charged with possession of cannabis while at the facility.

Darla Spinner was arraigned Thursday in the 31st District Court and received a $2,000 personal bond, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say Spinner brought edible gummy bears into the facility on July 12. Spinner was taken into custody on Oct. 20.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 9.