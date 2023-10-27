Watch CBS News
Local News

Hamtramck teacher arraigned for possession of cannabis on school property

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 27, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Oct. 27, 2023 03:05

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teacher at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Hamtramck is charged with possession of cannabis while at the facility.

Darla Spinner was arraigned Thursday in the 31st District Court and received a $2,000 personal bond, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say Spinner brought edible gummy bears into the facility on July 12. Spinner was taken into custody on Oct. 20.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 9.

First published on October 27, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.