City of Hamtramck prepares for its portion of Joe Louis Greenway

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the Joe Louis Greenway in Detroit is under construction, the city of Hamtramck is preparing for its portion of the greenway.

Detroit city officials say the connection through Hamtramck will be a two-way bike lane on the west side of Joseph Campau from Carpenter Avenue to Hamtramck Drive. Part of the connection will be the Joseph Campau business corridor between Caniff and Holbrook avenues.

The connection will also go through the alley behind businesses on the west side of the street as a shared use space for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Joe Louis Greenway Hamtramck Alley City of Detroit

Hamtramck was awarded $40,000 to help develop the alley portion of the greenway, which features a mural of Joe Louis.

"We are excited to make the Joe Louis Greenway real for Hamtramck and its residents," Brad Dick, group executive of services and infrastructure, said in a statement. "We want to thank the City of Hamtramck and the community organizations who are helping to move the greenway forward."

The Joe Louis Greenway will be a 27.5-mile stretch connection parks and neighborhoods across Detroit, and includes the cities of Dearborn, Hamtramck and Highland Park.