Halloween on Tillson Street serves up another year of scares in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Halloween season you'll often see homes with extravagant displays showing off what spooky season is all about. As for Tillson Street in Romeo, it's more than just one home.

"It's just a labor of love," says Craig Engwell is just one one resident along the spooky street of Tillson who decorates his home for the holiday.

"There's always a little kid who's looking at your display and its like he's at Disneyland or something," Engwell added. Outside of the castle walls surrounding Engwell's home, skulls and several other characters line the street of Tillson.

"A lot of families look for a nice, free entertaining night like that," says Nolan Kare. His family participates annually like many others down the street. He says residents look forward to decorating just as much as spectators look forward to checking out the displays.

Kare and Engwell agree everyone on the street is like family. He says everyone is always visiting with one another and is quick to help decorate if needed. Like Engwell, Kare says its the excitement and appreciation from people of all ages who walk or drive by to see their decorations on display.

"They're just so excited," Kare says about those walking by. "Thank you so much for doing this. This is so nice. There's not a lot of things you can do nowadays that are just true, pure and free. You know, no advertising. Nobody's trying to sell you nothing. It's just a nice, free family event," Kare added.

"If we only did this Halloween thing every year you might think that's a little crazy, but we're all good friends. I know my neighbors, it's a cross section of America here on this street," Engwell says.