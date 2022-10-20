Halloween in the D continues with activities across Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit continues its tradition of Halloween in the D with a variety of family-friendly activities.

Last year, Halloween in the D was visited by about 30,000 children. Organizers said nearly 1 million pieces of candy were handed out, nearly $100,000 in donations were provided and more than 250 volunteers assisted with the Halloween activities.

This year, traditional trunk-or-treat activities will return, as well as new events including Fall Fest at Pingree Park and Scarefest at Palmer Park.

"Halloween in the D has become the kind of annual family tradition we envisioned when we launched it in 2018," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Years from now these fun events at Detroit parks, recreation centers and police stations, with costumes and candy, will be the memories today's young Detroiters can keep for a lifetime."

While the city is taking care of most of the planning and logistics, officials said help from residents is still needed. They are asking for candy donations and volunteers to decorate a car for trunk-or-treat.

HALLOWEEN IN THE D EVENT DETAILS

Fall Fest | Oct. 29 from noon - 4 p.m. at Pingree Park, 8401 E. Forest Ave.

Fall Fest features a variety of activities including a mechanical bull, hayrides, pony rides, petting zoo, archery, axe throwing, rock climbing, zip line, paintball, video game truck and mobile bowling alley. Other activities include pumpkin and face painting, arts-n-crafts, outdoor games and a photo booth. The event also will provide spaces for those wishing to tailgate and watch the football game between Michigan State and the University of Michigan. Participants can receive free food tickets while supplies last.

Scarefest | Oct. 30 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance St.

Palmer Park will transform into a place of fun and fright for children and adults with the Zombie Trail of Terror, haunted hay rides, haunted tent, scary scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving contest, apple biting contest, scary face painting, costume parade, candy grab, Halloween bag decorating, photo booth, DJ sets and live entertainment.

Scarefest will also include an adult costume contest, dog costume parade, vendors and food trucks.

Candy, Candy AND More Candy! – Oct. 31

Trunk-or-Treat events at all 11 Detroit Police precincts and other activities Oct. 31

The Detroit Fire Department will distribute candy at seven fire stations (one per city council district) Oct. 31

Recreation centers to host activities – Oct. 31 at various times

The Parks and Recreation Division is planning a variety of activities for children, teens and seniors at ten recreation centers on Oct. 31. Activities include Pumpkin Plunge, Halloween Carnival and Theater Bash, haunted house and costume party.

More information can be found here.