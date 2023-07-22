Hail damage on vehicles in Metro Detroit could costs thousands in repairs

LIVONIA, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - Over the last 24 hours, much of Michigan is recovering after heavy storms. Parts of the metro area saw high levels of hailing. Many CBS News Detroit viewers sent videos of their cars being battered by the rain.

Much of the metro area was blasted with intense hail Thursday. It's left many finding their cars either with busted windows or badly dented.

For dent removal professionals, the phones have been ringing.

"With hail, probably around 15-16 [calls for repairs], plus a fleet of cars I've got from Flint," said Mike Zekaj with DentRisers Repair in Livonia.

Fixing a dented vehicle can be tedious because each dent needs to be massaged out. One dent could take over an hour to fix. The size and depth of it are contributing factors.

"Each dent has to be worked out with a rod or a group hole, one of the other if it's too deep, you have to go with a rod. You have to shrink that metal before it comes out; otherwise, it's not going to come out right."

The car's make determines how much the repairs will cost. The material that the vehicle is made of determines whether you're on the hook for hundreds or thousands.

"It could cost you from $800 for small little hail damage, to $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, $7,000. It can go up and up and up," Zekaj said.

Zekaj said hail damage could even completely total a car. It's recommended that stopping under the nearest tree or underpass during a hailstorm could prevent a costly problem.