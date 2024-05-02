Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County beautifies Madison Heights neighborhood

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County is hosting its "Rock Your Block" campaign in Madison Heights on Thursday and Friday.

For free and out of the kindness of their hearts, dozens of volunteers are stepping up to beautify the streets and help out homeowners who otherwise wouldn't be able to get the work done.

"We envision a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live," said Ann Duke, Chief Development Office of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

As Habitat for Humanity talks about its game plan for the dozens of people who need help around Madison Heights, the homeowners are anxiously awaiting some TLC for the exterior of their homes.

Volunteers are busy cutting grass, picking up trash, raking, trimming bushes and beautifying the neighborhood.

It's hard and tiring work that most homeowners can't do themselves.

"The older I get, the harder it is getting," said Tina Teal.

Teal is 61 years old and bought her childhood home, which was built in 1962, from her parents.

She said she needs a new roof, which Habitat for Humanity is happy to help with. That'll get done soon, but for now, Teal is grateful for the yardwork that's just become too much.

"I think it is absolutely wonderful for my neighbor, who is 92 years old," said Teal. "She can't do anything anymore, so my heart just feels for her that you guys are over there helping her."

Marge, Teal's 92-year-old neighbor, is also getting some help.

It's all about blight reduction and yard cleanup.

Duke loves this event and says it changes people's lives.

"They are so indebted because oftentimes it is just work they don't have the ability to do on their own, and they are so appreciative, and oftentimes they comment on how beautiful it is," said Duke. "People come out with no ulterior motive and just want to help their friends and neighbors."

Teal is certainly appreciative.

"For people like this to come out and help people like this, it's wonderful," said Teal. "It makes me feel really happy inside."

This is the eighth year of the program.

If you're interested and feel like you need help, you can apply at Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County's website.

The organization will set up a time to meet with you, discuss your needs, and get the work done for free.