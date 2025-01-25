Dozens of guns, 290 grams of cocaine seized by authorities in Macomb County; Man facing charges

Redford man charged with human trafficking, bridal shop owner sentenced and more top stories

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 39-year-old man is facing charges after authorities in Macomb County seized dozens of guns, ammunition drugs and cash while carrying out narcotics search warrants, according to the sheriff's office.

The search warrants were executed Wednesday by five local law enforcement agencies at three homes — one on the 14000 block of Maisano Drive in Sterling Heights, another on the 20000 block of East 9 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores and the third on the 24000 block of Murray Street in Harrison Township.

Authorities seized dozens of pistols, rifles and shotguns, multiple boxes of ammunition, around 290 grams of cocaine, around 10 grams of magic mushrooms, $4,018 in cash and a Chevy Silverado at the three homes, the sheriff's office says.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office

A 39-year-old Sterling Heights man faces five charges in connection to the seizure.

According to court records, John Gramlich is charged with one count of controlled substance-delivery/manufacture of cocaine, one count of controlled substance-maintaining a drug house, one count of possession of a controlled substance-schedule five and two counts of felony firearms.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, substances in schedule five have a low risk abuse and consist primarily of medicines with small amounts of certain drugs.

Gramlich was arraigned on Friday. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 8:30 a.m., a preliminary examination on Feb. 12.