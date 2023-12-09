Oakland County deputies arrest gunman accused of randomly shooting at nurse

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a gunman after an hours-long search.

Cortez Taylor, 29, of Troy, randomly shot at a 29-year-old woman who was driving home from work on Dec. 9 just after midnight, deputies said.

The woman, a Rochester Hills resident, and nurse, was returning home from work early when the suspect shot at her vehicle, deputies said.

The woman was driving westbound on South Boulevard near John R when someone was driving erratically.

She kept her distance, believing the other driver was impaired. The woman tried to pass the suspect and honked her horn at him, deputies said.

Taylor rolled down his window and fired a single shot, hitting the side mirror of her Jeep, and shattering her window, investigators said.

The woman was not hurt and she was able to write down the license plate of Taylor's vehicle.

Taylor is described by authorities as:

6 feet and 1 inches tall

thin build

has shoulder-length dreadlocks

wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and white sweatpants

not wearing any shoes or socks

Deputies said they were unsure if the suspect was armed as they found a 9 mm handgun that is believed to have been used in the shooting.

The suspect has other weapons registered in his name.

The sheriff's search and rescue team, helicopter, drones, and K9s helped in the search to find Taylor.

The sheriff's office believes the shooting was random as the suspect doesn't know the woman.

Authorities searched the suspect's home around 4:30 a.m. but he was not there.

During the arrest, one of the deputies received minor injuries but is okay, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who has information can call 911 or the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.