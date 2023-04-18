Suspect in custody after brandishing gun during road rage incident on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - State police have arrested a 41-year-old man after he pointed a gun at another driver while on I-75 in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, on northbound I-75 near Fort Street.

Authorities received a report of a man brandishing a handgun at the caller, and troopers met the victim at a gas station on Fort Street in Detroit.

When they arrived, they obtained a registration plate and vehicle description and identified a possible suspect who lives in Royal Oak.

According to MSP, troopers located the vehicle on I-75 and conducted a traffic stop. Troopers found a 9mm handgun in the suspect vehicle.

"This suspect went through the process of obtaining CPL," said Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP PIO. "During a simple driving altercation, pulled out his pistol and pointed it at the victim. Another bad decision with a gun which could have ended a lot worse."

The suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. The case pends the prosecutor's review.