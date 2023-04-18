Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after brandishing gun during road rage incident on I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - State police have arrested a 41-year-old man after he pointed a gun at another driver while on I-75 in Detroit. 

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, on northbound I-75 near Fort Street. 

Authorities received a report of a man brandishing a handgun at the caller, and troopers met the victim at a gas station on Fort Street in Detroit. 

When they arrived, they obtained a registration plate and vehicle description and identified a possible suspect who lives in Royal Oak. 

According to MSP, troopers located the vehicle on I-75 and conducted a traffic stop. Troopers found a 9mm handgun in the suspect vehicle. 

"This suspect went through the process of obtaining CPL," said Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP PIO. "During a simple driving altercation, pulled out his pistol and pointed it at the victim. Another bad decision with a gun which could have ended a lot worse." 

The suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center. The case pends the prosecutor's review. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 8:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

