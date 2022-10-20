Gun buyback events to be held in Oakland County on Oct. 22

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - St. David's Episcopal Church in Southfield will be one of four locations to host gun buyback events in Oakland County on Saturday, Oct. 22.

"One of the biggest problems here in America is gun violence," said Father Chris Yaw with St. David's.

Over the summer, the church created an exhibit with grave markers to represent the people who have died by gun violence in the county this year.

"The white ones demarcate children, the grey ones homicides and the black ones suicides," said Yaw.

The victims range from ages 6 to 80.

"When you walk past that makeshift graveyard and you see those little white marks, markers, your heart just goes out when you see the ages. Why should a life like that be cut off at such a young age? Um, because we've got too many guns."

It's why Yaw's church (16200 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield) is helping host the gun buyback event.

The other locations for the events are the Royal Oak Police Department (450 E. 11 Mile Road), Auburn Hills Police Department (1899 N. Squirrel Road) and Ferndale City Hall (300 E Nine Mile Road).

They will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

People who attend will get a $100 gift card for a handgun, $200 gift card for a rifle and $300 gift card for a semi-automatic.

"Initially, I was not in favor of gun buyback programs myself," said Police Chief Elvin Barren.

But Barren said he changed his mind. That's because he believes the event can get guns out of the hands of children or even someone suffering from a mental illness.

Both have been growing problems over recent years.

"It probably would do little for individuals who are committing crimes and turning their weapons, but irresponsible gun ownership and easy access to weapons is why this program is so important," he said.

Yaw is preparing to lay out more markers in the exhibit for the people who died in September.

And for him, one less gun off the street or in the home, could mean one less marker he has to add.

"When you decrease the ready access to firearms, you make a safer home, you make a safer community [and] you make a safer society," he said.