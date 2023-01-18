Groves High School officials, police investigating racist text messages between students

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Groves High School in Birmingham and police are investigating a racist text message exchange between students.

School officials learned about the text message exchange over the weekend.

"The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student population. We stand firmly saying the behavior and comments displayed are unacceptable," school officials said.

The school administration is working with the police to investigate the incident, and the school will also conduct its own investigation.

"At Birmingham Public Schools, we strive each day to create a culture of respect, compassion and understanding. We do not condone discrimination, harassment, bullying or inappropriate behavior in words, actions or social media," according to Groves High School officials.

As the investigation continues, officials will give updates when they learn more about the incident.