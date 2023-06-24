Group of parents sue Detroit Public Schools, alleging child abuse, cover-up at Moses Field Center

(CBS DETROIT) - A group of parents is suing Detroit Public Schools Community District, claiming school leaders at Moses Field Center are covering up acts of child abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that para-professionals have been abusing special needs students by hitting them with rulers, strapping them down in chairs and even dragging some students down the hall while holding their legs.

An attorney representing the parents says Moses Field Center officials have retaliated against teachers who reported the alleged abuse.

CBS News Detroit spoke to a parent of one student who tells us her child was strapped down in a chair and neglected for long she went she soiled herself.

"She even came home one day with pants in a bag and someone else's clothes on her with feces that she had been sitting on for a long time because they had to change her," said parent Tanisha Floyd.

The district has removed two para-professionals from the school and says one is facing criminal charges.

The school district has released the following statement.