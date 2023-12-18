Advocacy group alleges Ann Arbor school counselor made discriminatory remark against Muslim student

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An advocacy group announced it filed a complaint against Ann Arbor Public Schools, alleging that a school counselor made a discriminatory remark against a Muslim student.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) filed the complaint with the Office of Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education. Officials claimed that a counselor at Tappan Middle School referred to the eighth-grade student as a "terrorist."

The complaint alleges that on Nov. 14, the student was waiting to speak with his guidance counselor when he asked the sixth-grade counselor if he get a drink of water, to which the employee told him he could not.

When the student asked why, the counselor allegedly said "I don't negotiate with terrorists," according to the complaint.

"The words of the guidance counselor referring to an 8th-grade student as a 'terrorist' were not only discriminatory but also deeply painful to the student," CAIR-MI executive director Dawud Walid said in a written statement.

"For the school administration and school district to be so dismissive of the pain and harm this caused the student and his family is equally hurtful. The school district has an obligation to ensure that those employed to interact and guide our young children do so in a manner that is free from bias and discrimination, and to ensure that when discriminatory comments such as these are made, that action is taken to ensure the wellbeing of the children affected. That has not happened in this case."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Ann Arbor Public Schools, to which a spokesperson responded that the district "does not comment on personal matters and pending legal complaints."

CAIR-MI, which filed the complaint on behalf of the boy's family, says the student immediately complained and told the counselor their comment was inappropriate. However, the counselor allegedly did not apologize and instead "reportedly elicited participation from other counselors who confirmed that they too do not negotiate with terrorists and that they often use that phrase with other students," the organization alleges.

The organization also said following the incident, the student has not been comfortable with attending school or participating in meetings in the counselor's office.

CAIR-MI staff attorney Amy V. Doukoure said the organization is requesting the DOE to investigate the incident.

"Students in the public school system are entitled to learn in an environment that is safe from discrimination and bias," Doukoure said in a written statement. "The Ann Arbor Public School District has failed to protect the mental well-being of its Muslim and Palestinian students by not acting following the apparently discriminatory comments by the sixth-grade counselor at Tappan Middle School and those who sided with her in front of a student who was harmed by the hurtful comments."