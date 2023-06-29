Grounds crew ready for Rocket Mortgage Classic

(CBS DETROIT) - The greens crews at the Detroit Golf Club are ready for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Crews spend the morning, noon and night making sure the course is prepped and polished for the PGA players.

The greens are measured at 1/10th of an inch, and all 43 crew members are responsible for manicuring all 200-plus acres of land.

CBS News Detroit spoke to the head greenskeeper, Sam Moynihan, about the greens damaged after someone vandalized them. He told us they had to rebuild them from scratch and finished just in time for the tournament.

"It was absolutely crushing," said Moynihan. "It was devastating. I initially thought there would be some recovery, but that didn't happen."

One hundred and fifty-six players will take to the tee boxes for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.

Moynihan said he and his team are ready at a moment's notice in case anything happens to the course.