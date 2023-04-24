Ground cumin recalled in 16 states, including Michigan, due to salmonella risk

(CBS DETROIT) - Lipari Foods has voluntarily recalled tubs of ground cumin due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

Tubs of Lipari Foods ground cumin have been recalled due to the risk of salmonella contamination. FDA

The Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs, manufactured by International Food recalled after the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development were alerted that a sample of the ground cumin that was collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had tested positive for salmonella.

Because of the possible risk, Lipari Foods has recalled the products.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail, elderly people and individuals with weakened immune systems.

People infected can have various symptoms, often including fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The products were distributed to stores in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA, the recalled products have a generic "Distributed by Lipari Foods" on the label.

Here is additional information for identifying the recalled product:

Brand Product Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC LIPARI GROUND CUMIN 6 OZ. TUB 220914601 09/2024 094776212620

People who have purchased this product should not consume it and return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about this recall can contact 800-729-3354 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.