Grosse Pointe psychiatrist sentenced to prison for shooting ex-husband's girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe psychiatrist charged in the shooting of her ex-husband's girlfriend has been sentenced.

Barika Butler-Quarles, 42, was sentenced Thursday to 57 months to 20 years for first-degree home invasion, 36 months to 15 years for discharge of a firearm in a building causing injury, 29 months to 10 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two years for two counts of felony firearm.

Wayne County prosecutors say in August 2021, Butler-Quarles entered her ex-husband's home without permission and shot his 41-year-old girlfriend. The ex-husband was able to wrestle for the gun.

Police responded to the home in the 2500 block of Woodward Avenue when they found the victim outside of the home. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and survived the shooting.

Butler-Quarles was arraigned on Aug. 6, 2021. A jury found her guilty on Jan. 17, 2024.