Grosse Pointe man killed in crash, teen in stable condition

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old Gross Pointe man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 17.

The crash happened on Ridge Road between Moran Road and Lewiston Road at about 9:18 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was driving, and an 18-year-old man was in the passenger seat. Both were residents of Grosse Pointe.

The 2021 BMW X3 vehicle was traveling westbound on Ridge Road, approaching Moran Road.

A witness told authorities the vehicle was traveling at a high speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, hitting a streetlight pole on the north side of the street and a tree, police said.

First responders were able to remove the driver, who was transported to an area hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable, police say.

The passenger was removed with extrication tools and died at the scene.