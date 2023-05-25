Grosse Pointe man arrested after police find meth, fentanyl during traffic stop

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old Grosse Pointe man is facing several drug-related charges after Warren police say they found more than one kilogram of fentanyl and other narcotics inside his vehicle.

According to officials, Warren police conducted a traffic stop of Cymone Dorsey in the area of 8 Mile and Hoover on the afternoon of May 23. Dorsey was arrested for having an invalid driver's license and outstanding warrants.

Warren Police Department

While officers searched Dorsey's vehicle, they found a tote bag that had several bags of suspected narcotics. In total, Warren police found one kilogram of fentanyl, 554 grams of methamphetamine, 270 plus grams of cocaine, and narcotic packaging materials, and several cell phones.

Dorsey was charged with delivery/manufacture of fentanyl 1,000 grams or more, delivery/manufacture of cocaine 50 to 450 grams, and delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine.

According to officials, Dorsey has a lengthy criminal history, including burglary, safe-breaking and other felonies.

"This arrest is yet another example of the proactive police work performed by Officer Krajewski and other members of the Patrol Division," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "Every day, our officers go on patrol and look to detect criminal activity, never knowing what they will encounter. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently advised that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill up to 500,000 people. As we can all see, the amount of drugs recovered from this traffic stop no doubt saved the lives of thousands of people in the metro-Detroit area. Thanks to the diligent efforts of all officers involved, nearly $70,000 in narcotics were taken off the streets. The community is safer now that Mr. Dorsey is behind bars."

Dorsey's bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety. He's due back in court on June 13.