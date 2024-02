CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Grosse Farms Department of Public Safety is alerting residents that its non-emergency phone lines are down.

Anyone who needs to reach the police department, is asked to call its temporary number, 313-692-0059, until the issue is resolved.

In addition, 911 is working, but should only be used for emergencies.