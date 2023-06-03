Watch CBS News
Grosse Pointe Farms Pier Park deemed safe after temporary closure

/ CBS Detroit

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms has been cleared after it temporarily closed Friday due to the discovery of an explosive device.

The city's Department of Public Safety said the park said the device was recovered from Lake St. Clair but was initially found on park property. 

The park temporarily closed "for a sweep by law enforcement," the department said. No additional explosives were found.

Police said it will reopen for regular operating hours on Saturday.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 10:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

