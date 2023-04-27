Grosse Ile police kill bull running loose through neighborhoods for several hours

GROSSE ILE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Grosse Ile Police Department says they had to kill a bull Monday after it got loose and ran through neighborhoods for several hours.

Police say at about 12:42 p.m. on Monday, April 24, an officer was on patrol when they saw a bull running through a neighborhood near Lowrie and Ferry.

The bull was being pursued on foot by its owner. The animal was estimated to weigh somewhere between 500 and 600 pounds.

According to Grosse Ile police, six officers, two animal control officers, a veterinarian, firefighters and residents tried to contain the animal using fencing, a round pen, and roping, but that did not work.

"The bull, which was demonstrating unpredictable behaviors, was exposed to children, motorists and domesticated animals as it ran through yards, onto patios and across roadways," said the Grosse Ile Police Department in a press release. "As the situation drew attention, more residents came to the area on foot and in vehicles, increasing the risk of harm to the public and reducing the ability of first responders to contain the animal."

Grosse Ile police requested assistance from every law enforcement department in Wayne County, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and a Macomb County shelter but no one could provide assistance.

"It was determined that in the best interest of the public, the bull would be euthanized, and once it moved into a safe area, a member of the police department was able to safely put the animal down," said Grosse Ile police.

The investigation is ongoing and coordinated with the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Several community members expressed their concerns and criticism on Facebook, with many saying the bull should have been tranquilized and not killed.