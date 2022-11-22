Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge deemed safe, now open

(CBS DETROIT) - The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge over the Trenton Channel is now open to traffic after being temporarily closed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, due to the need for repairs.

Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge Wayne County

The last inspection noted the bridge's deficiencies caused deck deterioration and reduced load rating.

The Wayne County bridge consultant provided specific designs for all the repairs that needed to be addressed.

According to a news release, the County Bridge Maintenance Unit began working on the bridge on Nov. 14, and repaired all the areas per the consultant's designs, which restored the bridge to a 26 ton loading rate.

"Our crews worked round the clock to ensure this bridge is safe and ready for motorists to use," said Beverly Watts, Director of the Department of Public Services. "We would like to thank the Gross Ile residents for their patience during this temporary closure. Also, we would like to thank Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans, Commissioner Joseph Palamara and the Township officials for their support and guidance as we took the necessary steps to get the bridge re-open."

Wayne County performs annual inspections on the bridge and monitors maintenance.

The bridge, which opened in 1931, had also been closed so extensive repairs could be made to the deteriorating structure throughout 2020.