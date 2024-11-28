What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving in Michigan?

(CBS DETROIT) — Are you still searching for that last side dish to complete your Thanksgiving meal? Or perhaps you're looking to get some early Christmas shopping done? Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving in Michigan.

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger is open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., while Meijer stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, many Whole Foods are open but are operating for limited hours.

Stores like Aldi, BJ's Wholesale Club, Busch's Fresh Food Market, Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart are closed on Thanksgiving.

Which pharmacies are open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS Pharmacy locations are open on Thanksgiving with modified hours.

Rite Aid is closed on Thanksgiving, as are most Walgreens locations, with the expectation of Walgreens 24-hour pharmacies.

Which retail stores open on Thanksgiving?

Most retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores like Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Home Depot, JCPenney, Kohls, Lowes, Macy's, Marshalls, Michaels, Target and TJ Maxx are closed nationwide for the holiday.

Many Dollar General and Family Dollar locations will be open with modified hours. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are both open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Are gas stations open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, most gas stations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Are banks open on Thanksgiving?

No, most major banks will not be open on Thanksgiving in observance of the federal holiday. However, ATM services will still be available.

Are post offices open on Thanksgiving?

No, post offices are not open on Thanksgiving, and mail will not be delivered. Normal operating hours resume on Friday.