Grocery price hikes prompt families to find creative ways to save

(CBS DETROIT) - As grocery prices continue to climb, families across the country are finding creative ways to save a dime, and consumers at Mini Mart Specialty Meats on 6 Mile in Detroit are no exception.

"I just try to look for the best deals," said customer Zachary Sims said. "Since it's local and the food is fresh, the prices tend to be lower."

Despite hunting down the best deals, big grocery bills due to inflation are affecting a lot of households. Katrina Martin says she's all too familiar with the pain of paying more at the grocery store.

"It's really expensive out here," Martin said. "I try to buy a lot of eggs instead of smaller portions. [I also] make tuna."

Martin isn't the only one adjusting. According to a Wall Street Journal report, consumers across the country are finding creative ways to cut costs when it comes to their weekly trips to the grocery store.

Some families are eating rice and beans instead of meat, while others plan meals a month in advance, and some are growing their food in backyard gardens.

"We keep the prices down. When they go up [we] really try to keep it all the same price," said John Sorisho, co-owner of Mini Mart Specialty Meats.

Mini Mart Specialty Meats Detroit's northwest side that's been around since 1975.

Sorisho says with quality products at a great price, despite shifts in consumer spending, he hopes to be around for many more years to come.

"We're deep-rooted," he said. "We love what we do. We take care of the consumer."