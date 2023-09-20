Grief counselors present at Ecorse High School after student fatally shot in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 20, 2023

ECORSE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Grief counselors will be at Ecorse High School for the rest of the week after a student was shot and killed.

The high school released students early on Tuesday, Sept. 19, after school officials learned an 18-year-old student had died that morning.

The 18-year-old, a senior at the school, was killed in a shooting in Detroit the night before.

Detroit police say that at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, officers responded to Outer Drive and Fort Street for a double shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 18-year-old inside a vehicle. The student was at a red light when another car pulled up and fired several shots.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital and died the following day.

Neither authorities nor the school have released the identity of the student.

Grief counseling will be offered at the high school throughout the week, according to Ecorse Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Talison.

In addition, Talison says they will share additional information as appropriate, pending the family's approval, they will share additional information as appropriate.