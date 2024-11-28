Whitmer, DeWine place friendly wager on Michigan-Ohio State game

(CBS DETROIT) — Ahead of Saturday's Michigan-Ohio State football game in Columbus, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine have placed a friendly wager on the game's outcome.

Whitmer has wagered a package of "Michi-gummies" from Michigan-based Shrums Candies. The gummies are sold throughout the state and are in the shape of Michigan, according to a news release from the governor. The gummies are sold in six flavors: apple, cherry, grape, raspberry, strawberry and watermelon.

"I can't wait to watch the Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes for the fourth year in a row alongside thousands of college football fans across the nation," said Whitmer. "I'm confident our Wolverines are going to come out on top on Saturday, and I'm happy to wager Governor DeWine some amazing Michigan-shaped gummies. Go Blue!"

DeWine has put up a candy basket, which highlights "local Ohio candy companies and flavors," according to the release. The basket includes buckeyes from Masrha's Buckeyes, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley's, assorted chocolates from Esther Price and Dum Dums lollipops.

"With a spot to play in the Big 10 championship on the line, Fran and I are confident the Buckeyes will emerge victorious in the greatest rivalry in college football," said DeWine. "I am proud to engage in this friendly bet with Governor Whitmer, showcasing some of the finest treats Ohio has to offer. O-H!"

Saturday's contest marks the 120th edition of "The Game," in what many consider to be one of the greatest rivalries in all of college sports.

The Wolverines (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) lead the series at 61-51-6 and have won the last three meetings. The No. 2 Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) won eight straight from 2012-2019.

The game kicks off at noon Saturday from Ohio Stadium.