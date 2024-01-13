GreenPal, snow removal app to be available in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A snow removal app is expanding to be available in Detroit.

The app, GreenPal, connects homeowners with local snow removal professionals, according to a press release. It is expected to be available in the upcoming week.

While using the app, homeowners can list their properties with the service date and snow removal needs.

Vetted professionals can bid on the properties based on Google street and aerial images, or any other lawn details the homeowner provides, a press release states.

After, homeowners can pick who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price. Once the vendor completes the service, they will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work.

Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments, according to the press release.

"After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Detroit find reliable, safe, and local snow removal," co-founder Gene Caballero said.

