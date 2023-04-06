Grace Centers of Hope organizes free makeovers for abuse, addiction survivors

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - When you look good, you feel good.

That's what organizers at Grace Centers of Hope are saying, as they get women glammed up, following a hard road to finding peace.

Stylists at Hart and Harlow in Royal Oak are volunteering their skills to give makeovers to women embarking on new lives.

It's all thanks to Grace Centers of Hope, an organization supporting women facing housing crisis and addiction.

Their new looks come ahead of the 25th Annual Women Helping Women Luncheon and Fashion show, where they get a chance to walk the runway as a symbol to show their transition into new beginnings.

"It benefits the women's program here at Grace Centers of Hope," said GCH resident supervisor Mary Bilbrey. "And what's exciting about it is that we have women from our program who actually get to be models. They get to walk on the runway. Get styled by a real modeling agency, wear really fancy brands and walk with real models."

The Women Helping Women Luncheon and Fashion Show is happening April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester.