Gov. Whitmer places wager with Washington governor on College Football Playoff National Championship game

(CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Washington Governor Jay Inslee placed a wager ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

On Jan. 8 the Michigan Wolverines are set to play against the Washington Huskies in Houston Texas.

"Michiganders and college football fans across the nation will enjoy watching the Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Championship," Whitmer said. "I'm confident the Wolverines will be the Victors on Monday, and I'm happy to wager Governor Inslee some Michigan-made products. Go Blue!"

Whitmer said she wagered a pack of Haze and Blue IPA from Big Lake Brewing in Holland. The Hazy IPA features Citra and Mosiac hops and real blueberries.

"I'm sure our Huskies will come out on top," Inslee said. "By the time Penix gets done with the Wolverines, your governor's next State of the State address will be titled 'Fix the damn secondary!'

Inslee said he wagered a case of wine from the Naches Heights Vineyard Yakima.

The state of Michigan wishes the Wolverines the best of luck in the final game, Whitmer said.