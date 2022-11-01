Gov. Whitmer proclaims November 2022 as Veterans and Military Families Month

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November 2022 as Veterans and Military Families Month to honor veterans and military families throughout the state by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes.

"This month, we thank Michigan's brave service members and veterans for their service and sacrifices to keep us safe and secure our freedoms," said Governor Whitmer. "We also recognize the families of service members for supporting their moms or dads, aunts and uncles, brothers or sisters, sons or daughters while on deployment. We owe those who serve and their families our gratitude and we pledge ourselves to work together to help them thrive."

One way to celebrate is to donate to a charity that supports our military. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is accepting donations to help support military families with grants funding financial assistance: Military Family Relief Fund Donate Page. Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for veteran members: MVH Donation Page.

In addition to this, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) is accepting donations to help connect veterans to the services and benefits they have earned.

To learn more about employment, healthcare, education and quality-of-life benefits, veterans can contact the Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center at 1-800-MICH-VET or click here.

For more information on upcoming ceremonies and activities to honor veterans and military families, click here.