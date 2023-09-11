Gov. Whitmer orders flags to be lowered to honor 9/11 victims

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capital Complex to be lowered to half-staff Monday to remember those who died on September 11, 2001.

"On September 11th, also known as Patriot Day, we remember those we lost, honor those who serve, and commit ourselves to standing up for our values," said Whitmer. "The attacks on 9/11 took thousands of American lives and forever changed our nation. Decades later, we must strengthen our commitment to our core values—freedom and opportunity—and remind one another of our shared bonds as Americans. This Patriot Day, I encourage Michiganders to come together in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. local time and participate in local community service or charitable giving. Let's have each other's backs and remember that we stand united."

Residents throughout the state, along with businesses, schools and local governments are also encouraged to lower flags to half-staff today.

Officials say flags should be returned to full staff on Tuesday, Sept. 12.