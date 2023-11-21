Gov. Whitmer launches new program to help lower utility bills for Highland Park residents

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new partnership between the state and the nonprofit The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) will help Highland Park residents pay their water bills.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the new program. It comes in the wake of the historic deal between the state, Great Lake Water Authority (GLWA), and Highland Park to end a decade-long dispute over millions of dollars in unpaid water bills, according to a press release.

As part of that deal, the state has committed millions of dollars in infrastructure repairs to Highland Park's nearly 120-year-old water system.

"To help ensure Highland Park residents can access safe, affordable drinking water, I am proud to announce a partnership with THAW to help lower bills on our path to implementing the historic settlement agreement we brokered last month," Whitmer said. "I'm thankful to THAW for raising its hand to help and to GLWA and Highland Park for working together in good faith on a deal that will ensure residents can access water, as the state helps the city with long overdue infrastructure upgrades. Since I took office, we've made record investments in water infrastructure and affordability. I'll continue to work with anyone to keep rates affordable, and most importantly, keep safe water flowing to every home."

"I am grateful to THAW, Governor Whitmer, and the State of Michigan for coming together to ensure every resident of Highland Park can access clean, affordable drinking water," Highland Park Mayor Glenda McDonald said. "Our community is strong, and we will work with state and local partners to fix up our infrastructure and get the job done so people can live with peace of mind in Highland Park."