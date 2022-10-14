Gov. Whitmer highlights job growth efforts since taking office

(CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says since she took office, 22,700 more jobs were added in the following industries: Finance, informational and professional services.

Before Whitmer took office: the financial sector reported 221,800 jobs, 656,800 jobs in the Business and Professional sector, and 55,600 informational jobs.

"In the last few years, we have added 22,700 more jobs in these key industries, offering more Michiganders paths to prosperity in their communities. As we continue growing our economy, we need to attract talent to Michigan, which means having all kinds of jobs to meet business demand and ensure that anyone can apply their skills in our state," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The informational sector includes jobs in high-speed internet expansion, data processing, and film, TV, and digital broadcasting. As of August 2022, there are 56,300 jobs in the sector. That's a gain of 700 jobs.

For the Professional and Business Services sector as of August 2022, there are 661,800 jobs in the sector. That's adding a total of 5,000 more jobs. This sector includes jobs in technical services, consulting, and managerial positions in businesses.

And the Financial sector added 17,000 jobs since the governor took office. As of August 2022, there are 238,800 jobs in the sector now. This sector includes job in banking, investing, insurance, and real estate.