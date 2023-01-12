Gov. Whitmer continues push for fighter mission at Selfridge in Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is continuing to push for a fighter mission at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall III regarding this matter.



"Leading future fighter missions at Selfridge is the smart thing for Michigan, the Air Force, and our nation," said Whitmer. "Michigan is strongly positioned to support critical Air Force missions - across our state, there are over 4,000 businesses engaged in defense and aerospace work, supporting nearly 166,000 jobs. Collectively developing a replacement fighter mission for Selfridge is an effort that's united Democrats, Republicans, and independents across our state, and I will work with anyone to secure this crucial investment and bolster our national security."

Here is an excerpt from the letter that Whitmer sent:

"I write again today to reiterate Michigan's commitment to supporting President Biden's National Security Strategy, which focuses on investing in the underlying sources and tools of American power and influence, building the strongest possible coalition of nations, and modernizing and strengthening our military to better equip us for strategic competition. I repeat and reiterate what I stated in November and many times before over the past year: a fighter mission at Selfridge to recapitalize the A10s is the right path forward for the State of Michigan, the Air Force, and the nation. I reiterate again that I am prepared to do all I can to ensure that the replacement of the A-10 with a future fighter mission at Selfridge is a cost-effective opportunity for the Air Force."

This work to urge for a fighter mission at Selfridge comes about as the U.S. Air Force is developing a plan to retire A-10 fighter squadrons throughout the country.

Whitmer has spent the last year making a case for additional U.S. Department of Defense investments in Michigan.

According to the governor's office, Selfridge provides access to the largest military airspace complex east of the Mississippi River.

In addition, it hosts units from every component of the U.S. military and it is located on an international border.

"Launched in Governor Whitmer's first term, Selfridge's Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center leverages Michigan's research universities, booming defense industry, and engineering, cyber, and technological expertise to provide a premier venue for collaboration in direct support of the National Defense Strategy," according to a news release from the governor's office.

The base boasts an estimated $850 million in economic impact throughout Michigan, which affects about 5,000 military and civilian support personnel.