Gov. Whitmer announces another bridge rebuilding project is complete ahead of schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.

This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7.

"Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Macomb County, Michiganders will have a smoother drive, saving them time and money as they run errands, go to work, or travel," said Governor Whitmer. "Through the end of 2022, we will fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. The bipartisan budget I recently signed, will continue to support more projects like these across the state. The projects we're moving forward with will support more good-paying jobs and deliver on an issue that matters to us all—safe, reliable infrastructure."

Under the Rebuilding Our Bridges Project, 18 local agency projects have been completed. The last of the bridges is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 20.

Through the end of 2022, Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will have fixed, repaired, or replaced more than 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting more than 89,000 jobs without raising taxes.