Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to deliver 2024 State of the State Address on Jan. 24

(CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her 2024 State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

This marks Whitmer's sixth State of the State Address.

Whitmer's address will delivered at 7 p.m. in the Michigan House of Chambers during a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

"Michigan's story can be seen in our people's stories," Whitmer said in a statement. "We are a state full of humble, hardworking people with simple dreams for themselves and their families. After one of the most successful years in our state's history, we've delivered on our promises to Michiganders, ranging from record tax cuts for families and free school meals for students to safer communities and more personal freedoms under the law. I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan."

According to a release, Whitmer will discuss the state's investments in education, expanding affordable housing, the state's economy and protecting Michigan seniors.