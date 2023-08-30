Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlines policy goals for the rest of 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined her focus for the rest of the year.

From abortion to clean energy to health care and the health of our democracy, Whitmer has a long list of goals.

"I want to answer one question, and that is what's next, right?" Whitmer asked on Wednesday. "It's a question we love to ask in Michigan. It's in our DNA. As tough, competitive people, we are always focused on what's next."

Whitmer broke her policy plans down into four categories: health, climate, the economy and democracy.

"This fall, let's pass the Reproductive Health Act and roll back harmful restrictions. Let's protect the freedom to make your own decisions without interference from politicians," Whitmer said.

She also aims to include elements of the Affordable Care Act into state law in Michigan.

"This fall, let's codify the common sense cost-saving measures of the ACA, including protections for pre-existing conditions," she said. "So you can't be charged more for having cancer, diabetes or being pregnant."

On climate, Whitmer set her sights on a change for Michigan energy.

"Let's enact a 100% clean energy standard for Michigan. This means all the energy we produce will be from wind, solar or other common sense sources," Whitmer said.

The governor pointed to regulatory changes to help boost Michigan's economy.

"Let's streamline our permitting process for advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, housing and more," Whitmer said. "Over the years, I've issued some executive directives to improve our permitting processes. But we need legislation to make long overdue strides."

Whitmer also outlined policy goals for democracy ahead of the 2024 election.

"We have expanded voting rights. Now, we must shore up election security. We cannot allow the will of the people to be tossed out or overturned, and we can't permit politicians to stay in office despite getting voted out," Whitmer said.

In response to her policy priorities, Republican State Rep. Mark Tisdel tells CBS News Detroit he's concerned about the financial cost to Michiganders.

"I think her presentation opened up a lot more questions than it gave answers to," Tisdel said. "My greatest concern really is with the emphasis on what she referred to as carbon-free electricity production. I'm not even sure what that means. You're introducing solar and wind into the grid system that requires fossil fuel backup because the wind doesn't always blow, and the sun doesn't always shine."