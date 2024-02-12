Watch CBS News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lowers flags to honor students killed in Michigan State University shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered for U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol and public buildings and spaces across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday to honor the students who died in the Michigan State University shooting.

Feb. 13 marks one year since the shooting happened. Three students were killed, and five others were critically injured in the shooting. 

"A year ago today, every Spartan's heart stood still as our community was shattered by a devastating act of gun violence," said Whitmer. "Today we honor the memories of those we lost and hold each other close as we continue to grieve and process. We are - and always will be - Spartan Strong, but days like today are hard for everyone. I encourage us all to give each other some grace and be there for one another. We will get through this together." 

Residents, local governments, businesses and schools are also encouraged to lower flags to half-staff on Tuesday. 

Whitmer's office says flags should be returned to full staff on Wednesday, Feb. 14. 

