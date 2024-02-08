Michigan Gov. Whitmer highlights state budget in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - On the second day of the budget season in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her way to Detroit to talk about how her financial planning will impact education and Detroit families.

"We're super excited at Detroit Parent Network, and we know this is an economic issue as well as universal pre-k and how do we expand opportunity for more child care seats. This governor and this administration have made more of that important," said Jametta Lilly, the chief executive officer of the Detroit Parent Network.

Whitmer pledged $159 million to expand pre-K to every 4-year-old in Michigan and another $30 million to provide access to community college to all Michiganders. Plus, tax credits are available for people who take care of sick children or family members.

"We need to make sure that we have policies that put children first that put parents first so for example the Michigan caregiver tax credit that's going to put thousands of dollars back into the pockets of parents who have been taking care of a sick child who might in fact be taking care of a sick family member," Lilly said.

Within Whitmer's budget proposal is another $200 million to continue providing students with free breakfast and lunch which her office estimates will save families $850 per year.

Mattie Morgan, who attended Thursday's event with her great-grandchildren, says she's pleased to see higher education become more accessible after high school.

"That's a great impact because it's letting them know that whatever decision they make there is a free education ahead of them," she said.

Whitmer explained that her proposals are only the beginning of the budget season and encouraged attendees to let their representatives know what issues matter to them.

"With the legislature's partnership we can get this done," she said. "This is just the beginning of the process. I've given my proposed budget, and now the legislature will be starting to get to work on the budget. I encourage all of you to make your voices heard."