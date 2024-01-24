Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers State of the State address Wednesday night

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her sixth State of the State Address Wednesday evening.

Whitmer will deliver her address in the Michigan House of Chambers during a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.   

"Michigan's story can be seen in our people's stories," said Whitmer in a statement. "We are a state full of humble, hardworking people with simple dreams for themselves and their families. After one of the most successful years in our state's history, we've delivered on our promises to Michiganders, ranging from record tax cuts for families and free school meals for students to safer communities and more personal freedoms under the law. I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan." 

On Tuesday, CBS News Detroit's Elle Meyers spoke with state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to get their take on the State of the State Address. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the address at 7 p.m. 

