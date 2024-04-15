Goodwill to open 2 new Metro Detroit thrift stores

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Goodwill of Great Detroit is set to open two new thrift stores in Metro Detroit, it's first new locations since 2016.

A new thrift store will open at 31010 John R Road in Madison Heights this summer, and the new Southfield store at 28901 Greenfield Road will open in the fall.

"Adding these two new locations enables us to reach more metro Detroiters with life-changing employment opportunities and provides an opportunity for donors of gently-used clothing and household items to support their reuse," said Jeff Ukrainec, vice president of Donated Goods Retail at Goodwill of Greater Detroit. "The addition of these stores will also provide those communities with the exceptional thrift shopping experience that all Goodwill shoppers have grown to love."

Goodwill of Greater Detroit's Donated Goods Retail division includes thrift stores and donation centers to help carryout the organization's mission.

The thrift stores create jobs for community members, including those with disabilities, and bring in revenue for support services that are offered for free to people struggling with employment barriers.

For every dollar that is spent at a Goodwill of Greater Detroit store, 92 cents goes toward program services.

"While most people are familiar with our iconic thrift stores, many are not aware that our stores provide hope and opportunity for individuals living with disabilities, as well as revenue to support Goodwill of Greater Detroit programs and services for those who are chronically underemployed or unemployed," said Dan Varner, president and CEO of Goodwill of Greater Detroit. "When you donate to Goodwill or shop at one of our retail stores, you're not only keeping items out of landfills, you're also investing in people. You're helping thousands of metro Detroiters overcome employment barriers and achieve their full potential."

The new Madison Heights store will begin accepting donations on-site starting on Monday, April 15, and the Southfield location will begin accepting donations sometime during the summer.

The two new stores join retail thrift stores in Canton, Commerce Township, Dearborn, Livonia, Ypsilanti and Woodhaven. Individuals interested in employment at either of the new stores, or any of the current stores should visit the Goodwill of Great Detroit website.