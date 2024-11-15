Goo Goo Dolls coming to Metro Detroit in 2025 with "Summer Anthem Tour"

(CBS DETROIT) — American rock band Goo Goo Dolls are returning to Metro Detroit in 2025 for their "Summer Anthem Tour."

The duo will be joined by Dashboard Confessional for a performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster and LiveNation outlets. A local pre-sale is Thursday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The North American tour kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 13 and concludes at the Ozark Amphitheater in Camdenton, Missouri, on Sept. 12. The Sterling Heights show is the band's only Michigan tour date. The tour also includes stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Toronto.

In 2025, Goo Goo Dolls will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album "A Boy Named Goo."

"We are truly excited to bring our Summer Anthem Tour 2025 to all our friends," said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik. "We're busy putting together our 15th studio album, so we will have some great new songs, and of course, we'll be playing all the songs you know and love. Every tour we do is about making new friends and reuniting with everyone who's been with us since day one. Thank you! In addition, we'll be joined by Dashboard Confessional. One of the last great American rock bands. It's gonna be a summer of loud music and good friends, and I can't wait to get it going! By the way, it's the 25th anniversary of our album "A Boy Named Goo." Seems like yesterday. Where did the time go? Love you all and can't wait to see you. Don't forget to sing along!"

Goo Goo Dolls were formed by Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac in Buffalo, New York, in 1986 and have received four Grammy nominations, including three in 1998 for their hit "Iris."