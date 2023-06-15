Watch CBS News
Local News

Go under the sea in new immersive experience in Ferndale

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new immersive experience can be found at the Imani Immersive Gallery in Ferndale, and the gallery's owner says it will take you to the deep blue sea. 

CBS News Detroit's Lauren Winfrey caught up with the gallery's owner, Lauren Fresh, to preview this unique experience. 

The Imani Immersive Gallery is located at 211 West Troy Street in Ferndale.

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

