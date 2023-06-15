Go under the sea in new immersive experience in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new immersive experience can be found at the Imani Immersive Gallery in Ferndale, and the gallery's owner says it will take you to the deep blue sea.
CBS News Detroit's Lauren Winfrey caught up with the gallery's owner, Lauren Fresh, to preview this unique experience.
The Imani Immersive Gallery is located at 211 West Troy Street in Ferndale.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.