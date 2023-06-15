Go under the sea in new immersive experience in Ferndale

Go under the sea in new immersive experience in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new immersive experience can be found at the Imani Immersive Gallery in Ferndale, and the gallery's owner says it will take you to the deep blue sea.

CBS News Detroit's Lauren Winfrey caught up with the gallery's owner, Lauren Fresh, to preview this unique experience.

The Imani Immersive Gallery is located at 211 West Troy Street in Ferndale.