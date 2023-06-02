GM offers training to first responders on EVs

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

MILFORD, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) –With more electric vehicles on the road, there's a growing need for first responders to learn how to deal with EVs in emergency situations.

In his 27 years with the Rochester Hills Fire Department, firefighter and EMT Steve Sebert says it's rare to get a call about an EV fire but knows how hard it is to get the upper hand.

"The batteries themselves are so hot, and they're not really relying on too many other components. So it takes a lot of water if you're going to try to put one out. That can be a challenge, just because sometimes there's not a lot of water available," Sebert said.

To get a better understanding of the anatomy of an EV and the lithium-ion batteries in them, Sebert joined other firefighters from Southeast Michigan to hear and learn from the experts at GM's Milford Proving Ground.

The automaker plans to build more than 1 million EVs by 2025.

"What we want to do is dispel rumors and make sure they get actual factual information from us, as well as our partners across the industry in the fire service, to show a commitment to safe product, safe engineering, and their safety in the field as well," Joe McLaine, GM global product safety and systems engineer said.

Using a Cadillac Lyriq destined for the junkyard, fire responders were taught how to maneuver around the EV in case they have to pull out a victim following a crash because every second matters.

"We've got a lot of time to talk about things and pre-plan how we're going to handle emergencies. So this is the root of that learning experience starts with guys firsthand, and I know there's a good 100 people from many different departments in the state that are going to start filtering that information through," Sebert said

Over the last year, GM has taken the hands-on course across North America. While they're taking a brief pause on those for now, they just finished shooting training videos so they can offer the course online.

For information on how to register for those courses, visit: gmevfirstrespondertraining.com.