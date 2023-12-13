Some Gibraltar residents will have water shut off Thursday

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Residents in part of Gibraltar will have their water shut off for a portion of the day Thursday, police announced.

The water shutoff will happen on Navarre Street, between Fryer Driver and S. Gibraltar Road. It will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, and last through the afternoon.

Police say the shutoff is necessary so crews can replace water mains in the area.

If the shutoff impacts any resident outside of this area, police will send out another release.

In addition, officials say once the water gets turned back on, it may be cloudy and discolored. Residents should run the water until it is clear.

Anyone with questions should contact Chelsea at City Hall at 734-676-3900 Ext 218.