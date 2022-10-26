Get free car seat inspections from the Farmington Hills Fire Department

(CBS DETROIT) - In an effort to promote safety, the Farmington Hills Police Department is hosting another free car seat inspection.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, 75% of children ride in car seats that aren't installed properly, and the Farmington Hills Police Department is helping the community by checking their car seats for free.

Nationally certified technicians will check the car seats for proper installation and recalls, and they will teach parents and caregivers how to install the car seats into their vehicles themselves.

The next inspection day will be held on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #3, located at 29260 Grand River Ave.

These inspections are open to the public and people do not need to be Farmington Hills residents to participate.

Officials say the inspections take about 30 to 45 minutes.

The inspections are free but they are by appointment only.

To register for an appointment, contact Sara West, at swest@fhgov.com.

If anyone cannot attend on Nov. 27 but would still like a car seat inspection they can contact Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children's Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection at a different time.